Crab Cakes with Old Bay Donkey Sauce
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour
Serving size: 18 to 20 crab cakes
Ingredients
- For the Crab Cakes:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup finely chopped shallot
- 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
- 1/3 cup panko
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup Donkey Sauce (recipe below)
- 4 teaspoons minced fresh chives
- 4 teaspoons minced fresh basil
- For the Sauce:
- 2/3 cup Donkey Sauce (recipe below)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
- Lemon wedges, for serving
- Donkey Sauce Ingredients:
- 2 heads garlic
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce
Directions
Make the Crab Cakes:
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shallot, celery, and bell pepper. Cook until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Stir in the panko, 1 teaspoon Old Bay, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook until the panko is lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool.
- Add the crabmeat, beaten egg, Donkey Sauce, chives, basil, and the remaining 1 teaspoon Old Bay to the bowl. Fold together until well combined, breaking up some of the crab.
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 1-ounce scoop, mound balls of the crab mixture (18 to 20 balls) on the baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Flatten them slightly and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Bake, rotating the pans halfway through until the crab cakes are golden brown and cooked through; 15 to 18 minutes.
Make the Sauce:
- In a medium bowl, combine the Donkey Sauce, lemon juice, chives, basil, and Old Bay. Stir to mix.
- Serve the crab cakes with the sauce and lemon wedges.
Make the Donkey Sauce:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Slice off about 1 inch of the pointed top of each garlic head so the cloves are slightly exposed. Place the garlic heads on a sheet of foil and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Tightly wrap the garlic in the foil and place it on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until the garlic is very tender and soft, 35 to 40 minutes.
- Squeeze out 1/4 cup of the roasted garlic cloves (reserve the rest for another use) and mash thoroughly.
- In a medium bowl, combine the mashed garlic with mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to use.