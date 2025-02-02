Homemade Lasagna
Homemade Lasagna Recipe from Delish
Prep time: 1 hour
Cooking time: 1 hour
Serving size: 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
Bolognese Sauce:
- 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 lb. (90% lean) ground beef
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 3 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 (32-oz.) jars of marinara sauce
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
Béchamel Sauce:
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Assembly:
- 15 no-boil lasagna noodles (about 9 oz.)
- 1 lb. whole-milk mozzarella, shredded
- 3 cups finely grated Parmesan (about 7 oz.)
- Cooking spray
- Chopped fresh parsley, for serving
Directions
Make the Bolognese Sauce:
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the ground beef and pork, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain excess fat.
- Stir in the tomato paste and cook for about 1 minute until incorporated.
- Add marinara sauce and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then stir in 1 teaspoon of salt.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasoning with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, if needed.
Make the Béchamel Sauce:
- In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the milk until it’s warm to the touch but not boiling.
- In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook, whisking frequently, until it becomes light tan and resembles wet sand, about 2 minutes.
- Slowly whisk in the warm milk until fully combined. Increase heat to medium-high and continue whisking constantly until the sauce thickens and becomes smooth, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Scrape along the edges of the pot to incorporate any remaining butter-flour mixture. Stir in the nutmeg and season with salt and pepper.
Assemble the Lasagna:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In a deep 13″ x 9″ baking dish, spread 1 1/2 cups of Bolognese sauce. Layer with 3 pasta sheets, 3/4 cup of béchamel sauce, and about one-fifth of the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Repeat the layering process 5 times, finishing with the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on top.
- Spray one side of a sheet of foil with cooking spray and cover the baking dish, greased side down.
- Bake for 20 minutes, then increase the oven temperature to 400°F. Uncover and continue baking until the sides are bubbling, the cheese is golden brown, and the top is darkened in spots, about 25 to 30 minutes.
- Turn the broiler to medium and broil the lasagna, watching closely, until the top is browned in spots, about 1 minute.
- Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley.