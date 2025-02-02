Homemade Lasagna

Photo by Getty Images

Homemade Lasagna Recipe from Delish

Prep time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 1 hour

Serving size: 10 to 12 servings

Ingredients

Bolognese Sauce:

  • 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lb. (90% lean) ground beef
  • 1 lb. ground pork
  • 3 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 2 (32-oz.) jars of marinara sauce
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt

Béchamel Sauce:

  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Assembly:

  • 15 no-boil lasagna noodles (about 9 oz.)
  • 1 lb. whole-milk mozzarella, shredded
  • 3 cups finely grated Parmesan (about 7 oz.)
  • Cooking spray
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for serving
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

Make the Bolognese Sauce:

  1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the ground beef and pork, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain excess fat.
  2. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for about 1 minute until incorporated.
  3. Add marinara sauce and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then stir in 1 teaspoon of salt.
  4. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasoning with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, if needed.

Make the Béchamel Sauce:

  1. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the milk until it’s warm to the touch but not boiling.
  2. In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook, whisking frequently, until it becomes light tan and resembles wet sand, about 2 minutes.
  3. Slowly whisk in the warm milk until fully combined. Increase heat to medium-high and continue whisking constantly until the sauce thickens and becomes smooth, 3 to 5 minutes.
  4. Scrape along the edges of the pot to incorporate any remaining butter-flour mixture. Stir in the nutmeg and season with salt and pepper.

Assemble the Lasagna:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a deep 13″ x 9″ baking dish, spread 1 1/2 cups of Bolognese sauce. Layer with 3 pasta sheets, 3/4 cup of béchamel sauce, and about one-fifth of the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
  2. Repeat the layering process 5 times, finishing with the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on top.
  3. Spray one side of a sheet of foil with cooking spray and cover the baking dish, greased side down.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes, then increase the oven temperature to 400°F. Uncover and continue baking until the sides are bubbling, the cheese is golden brown, and the top is darkened in spots, about 25 to 30 minutes.
  5. Turn the broiler to medium and broil the lasagna, watching closely, until the top is browned in spots, about 1 minute.
  6. Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley.
Photo by Getty Images
