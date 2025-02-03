Basic Crepes
Basic Crepes Recipe from allrecipes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup water
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions
- Prepare the Batter:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, water, and salt. Gradually add the flour and melted butter, whisking vigorously until the batter is smooth.
- Tip: Alternatively, you can combine all ingredients in a blender and process in short bursts until smooth.
- Cook the Crêpes:
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Pour approximately 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan. Tilt the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter evenly across the surface.
- Cook until the top of the crêpe is no longer wet and the bottom turns light brown, about 1 to 2 minutes.
- Run a spatula around the edge of the crêpe to loosen it, then flip and cook the other side until light brown, about 1 minute more.
- Serve Hot:
- Serve the crêpes immediately. Top with fresh cream, mixed berries, or your favorite fillings.