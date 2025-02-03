Basic Crepes

Photo by Getty Images

Basic Crepes Recipe from allrecipes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
woman frying blini in home kitchen - crepes recipe stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Prepare the Batter:
    • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, water, and salt. Gradually add the flour and melted butter, whisking vigorously until the batter is smooth.
    • Tip: Alternatively, you can combine all ingredients in a blender and process in short bursts until smooth.
  2. Cook the Crêpes:
    • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat.
    • Pour approximately 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan. Tilt the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter evenly across the surface.
    • Cook until the top of the crêpe is no longer wet and the bottom turns light brown, about 1 to 2 minutes.
    • Run a spatula around the edge of the crêpe to loosen it, then flip and cook the other side until light brown, about 1 minute more.
  3. Serve Hot:
    • Serve the crêpes immediately. Top with fresh cream, mixed berries, or your favorite fillings.
crepes with fresh berries, chocolate sauce and powdered sugar - crepes with berries stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
