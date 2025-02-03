Tips for Good Trainers

Things to Consider When Training Your Dog

It’s time to begin training your dog, great! There are a few things to keep in mind though when beginning to train your pooch.

The first thing is to remember is your tone! Dogs may not understand languages but they do know sounds and tones. If you are happy and use a silly voice, this tells your animal that all is good and will probably respond to you. BUT if you use an angry or monotoned sound, they may run away or not even respond.

Next is to use lots and lots of treats, they like foods and snacks. It’s just like at work, when you do well its wonderful to receive high praise or even a bonus. Dogs are the same, the more your praise and give treats, the more likely they will do the command over and over to get tasty stuff.

There are so many things to keep in mind but probably the most important aspect to remember is to do the training every day. When doing something every day, it becomes a habit and a routine, like brushing your teeth, as a child you were ingrained to always brush your teeth in the morning and at night which became a routine for you. Same with animals, doing something every day and sometimes several times a day will help teach your dog to do the command.

For more information and all the tips and tricks on getting your dog to start training, check out the full article the American Kennel Club has on their website.