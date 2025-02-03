Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico, but import taxes still in place for Canada and China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump that the planned tariffs are on hold for a month, a statement confirmed by the White House. Sheinbaum says on X, “Mexico will reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard immediately, to stop drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, in particular fentanyl.” She says the U.S. committed to stopping high powered weapons from reaching Mexico. The pause added to the drama as Trump’s tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday.