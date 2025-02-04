Glazed Ranch Carrots

Glazed Ranch Carrots

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds fresh baby carrots
  • 1/2 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 envelopes ranch salad dressing mix
  • Minced fresh parsley, optional
Directions

  1. Cook the Carrots:
    • Place the baby carrots in a saucepan and add 1 inch of water.
    • Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover, and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the carrots are crisp-tender.
    • Drain the carrots and set them aside.
  2. Make the Glaze:
    • In the same saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, and ranch salad dressing mix. Stir until blended and smooth.
  3. Glaze the Carrots:
    • Return the carrots to the saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the carrots are evenly coated and glazed.
  4. Serve:
    • Sprinkle with minced fresh parsley, if desired, and serve warm.
