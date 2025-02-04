Glazed Ranch Carrots
Glazed Ranch Carrots Recipe from Taste of Home
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pounds fresh baby carrots
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 envelopes ranch salad dressing mix
- Minced fresh parsley, optional
Directions
- Cook the Carrots:
- Place the baby carrots in a saucepan and add 1 inch of water.
- Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover, and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the carrots are crisp-tender.
- Drain the carrots and set them aside.
- Make the Glaze:
- In the same saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, and ranch salad dressing mix. Stir until blended and smooth.
- Glaze the Carrots:
- Return the carrots to the saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the carrots are evenly coated and glazed.
- Serve:
- Sprinkle with minced fresh parsley, if desired, and serve warm.