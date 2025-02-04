Hobbies to Take Up

Time Consideration

You may have a full-time job or be in school, so choosing a hobby that fits your current obligations is important. Consider how many days per week you can dedicate to a hobby, how often you’ll participate, and the overall free time you have. You might wonder how your friend manages to attend yoga classes four times a week when your schedule feels completely booked. In that case, consider a hobby that is less time-consuming and tailored to your specific routine.

Family and Friends Influence

While you may not have the same amount of free time as your friends or family, you can always dip your toe into their hobbies. That friend who goes to yoga four times a week? Maybe you could join them once a week. Doing hobbies with loved ones makes it more likely you’ll stick with them and enjoy the experience.

Feeling Like a Kid Again

Think back to when you were a kid. What hobbies did you enjoy? You might consider picking one of them back up. Did you love to bake but stopped making time for it? Hobbies you already know and enjoy are often the easiest to maintain because they bring you joy and familiarity.

Make it Manageable

Start small. It’s easy to jump into something with full enthusiasm, but before committing too much time or money to a hobby, make sure it’s sustainable. For example, if you’re interested in scrapbooking, buy a few basic supplies to get started and dedicate just one hour per week to it. Keeping your hobby manageable is essential for sticking with it.

30 Hobbies to Try as an Adult Learning to cook

Painting/coloring

Starting a small indoor garden

Pickleball or tennis

Joining a book club

Learning a new instrument

Scrapbooking

Knitting and crocheting

Sticker making

Joining intramural sports

Learning to rock climb

Candle Making

Hiking or going for walks

Needlepoint

Jewelry making

Reading self-help books

Doing your nails

Air-dry clay projects

Adult dance or gymnastics classes

Keeping a Wreck-It Journal

Photography

Taking self-defense classes

Puzzling

Cake decorating

Punch needling

Meditation

Yoga classes

Masterclasses

Starting a podcast

Volunteering

Wreck-It Journal

Wreck-It Journals are becoming popular on social media platforms like TikTok. They’re a creative space to jot down your thoughts, plans, and goals while incorporating elements of scrapbooking. Unlike traditional scrapbooks, which often feature polished layouts, Wreck-It Journals are all about imperfection and spontaneity. That sushi takeout receipt you got the other day? Throw it in there. That random raffle ticket you didn’t win with? Add it, too! You can even use a portable thermal printer for quick and easy prints.

Learning to Cook

Learning to cook is a valuable skill that combines practicality with fun. Are you stuck in a microwave-meal routine? Find simple recipes for meal prep instead! TikTok is an excellent resource for all kinds of recipes, from step-by-step meal prep guides to elaborate dinner party ideas. Choose a creator or website you like and start by cooking two or three meals per week. If you want to go the extra mile, book a cooking class for yourself (and maybe a friend).

Sticker Making

Sticker-making can be a fun and relaxing hobby. There are plenty of methods, from using a Cricut machine to DIY tape stickers. A Cricut is versatile, allowing you to create stickers, permanent decals, or even iron-on designs for t-shirts. These stickers can be used as gifts, home organization tools, or just for fun. You can design your own stickers using platforms like Canva or find pre-made templates online.

DIY Nails

DIY nail products like Gel X are becoming increasingly popular because they’re relatively quick and easy to learn. I started doing my own nails four years ago, and I haven’t been to a salon since. While it may take a little longer to do them yourself, it’s a great way to relax and disconnect.

You can buy Gel X kits or press-ons from retailers like Amazon, and TikTok has detailed tutorials to get you started. Be sure to follow proper safety precautions, such as fully curing your nails and avoiding contact between the gel and your skin. For an extra step, consider using HEMA-free nail polishes for a safer alternative.

Cake Decorating

Cake decorating was a hobby I loved as a kid, but as I grew older, I found myself with less free time and not as much of a sweet tooth. For me, it was more about the decorating than the baking. I enjoyed gifting small cakes and cupcakes to friends and family. This hobby is perfect for a slow Sunday and is something you can enjoy with loved ones.

Why Are Hobbies Important?

Mental Health

Hobbies provide a way to unwind, whether you’re coming off a 40-hour workweek, a day with the kids, or a long study session. Engaging in enjoyable activities helps release dopamine, the “feel-good” hormone, which can reduce stress and improve your mood.

Creativity

Hobbies encourage you to think outside the box and try new things. Creative hobbies can improve problem-solving skills and spark innovative ideas that help in all areas of life.

Social Connection

Hobbies are a great way to bond with others. Whether you’re attending classes, joining clubs, or trying something new with friends, hobbies create opportunities to build connections and expand your social circle.

Hobbies are an essential part of a well-rounded life. They provide joy, relaxation, and personal growth opportunities. Whether you’re reconnecting with a childhood passion or exploring something entirely new, the possibilities are endless. So, what’s stopping you? Start your hobby journey today!