Devils Food Cookies

Devils Food Cookies

Devils Food Cookies

Photo by Getty Images

Devils Food Cookies Recipe from Taste of Home

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 28 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 package Devil’s Food cake mix (regular size)
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
close up view of brownie mix being prepared with whisk in restaurant kitchen. - making chocolate cookies stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

Prepare the Dough:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, butter, and water. The batter will be thick.
  • Gently fold in the chocolate chips.

Shape and Bake:

  • Drop tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray.
  • Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until the cookies are set and the edges are lightly browned.

Cool and Serve:

  • Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before transferring them to wire racks to cool completely.
overhead view of double chocolate chip crunchy cookies on cooling rack - devils food cookies stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast