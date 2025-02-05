Devils Food Cookies
Devils Food Cookies Recipe from Taste of Home
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 28 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 package Devil’s Food cake mix (regular size)
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 3 tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
Prepare the Dough:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, butter, and water. The batter will be thick.
- Gently fold in the chocolate chips.
Shape and Bake:
- Drop tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray.
- Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until the cookies are set and the edges are lightly browned.
Cool and Serve:
- Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before transferring them to wire racks to cool completely.