Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

Photo by Getty Images

Summer Rolls Recipe from The Kitchn

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 16 rolls

Ingredients

For the filling:

  • 1 quart water
  • 24 medium uncooked shrimp (about 1 pound), peeled, deveined, and tails removed
  • 1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • Juice of 1/2 medium lime (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 small seedless cucumber, julienned
  • 1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned
  • 2 large radishes, julienned
  • 1 medium scallion, thinly sliced

To assemble the rolls:

  • 4 ounces dried cellophane noodles (bean threads)
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 16 (8 1/2-inch) rice paper wrappers
  • 30 fresh basil or mint leaves
  • 8 leaves bibb or butter lettuce, halved
woman wrapping vietnamese rice noodle shrimp roll- goi cuon - making summer rolls stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

Cook the Shrimp:

  • Bring 1 quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Prepare an ice water bath.
  • Add the shrimp to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to the ice water bath. Let sit for 5 minutes, then drain. Slice shrimp in half horizontally (butterfly) and set aside. Reserve the water for the noodles.

Prepare the Vegetables:

  • In a large bowl, whisk together rice vinegar, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice.
  • Add cucumber, carrot, radishes, and scallion. Toss to combine and set aside.

Cook the Noodles:

  • If needed, break the noodles into smaller pieces. Reheat the reserved shrimp water until boiling, then turn off the heat.
  • Add the noodles and let sit for about 10 minutes (or according to package instructions) until tender. Drain, toss with sesame oil, and set aside.

Prepare the Rice Paper Wrappers:

  • Fill a pie plate halfway with room-temperature water. Submerge one rice paper wrapper for about 30 seconds until soft. Carefully remove and lay flat on a clean surface.

Assemble the Rolls:

  • Place 2-3 basil or mint leaves slightly left of center on the wrapper. Lay 3-4 shrimp pieces, cut side up, over the herbs.
  • Hold a lettuce leaf in your hand and fill it with 1/4 cup vegetable mixture and 1-2 tablespoons of noodles. Place the lettuce cup next to the shrimp.

Roll the Spring Rolls:

  • Fold the top and bottom of the wrapper over the filling.
  • Roll the left side over the shrimp, then roll tightly until sealed.
  • Place seam-side down on a baking sheet and cover with a damp towel. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Serve:

  • Cut rolls in half if desired and serve with peanut sauce for dipping.
vietnamese gỏi cuốn: shrimp summer roll with peanut sauce - summer rolls and peanut sauce stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast