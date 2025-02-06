Summer Rolls
Summer Rolls Recipe from The Kitchn
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 16 rolls
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 1 quart water
- 24 medium uncooked shrimp (about 1 pound), peeled, deveined, and tails removed
- 1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon fish sauce
- Juice of 1/2 medium lime (about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 small seedless cucumber, julienned
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned
- 2 large radishes, julienned
- 1 medium scallion, thinly sliced
To assemble the rolls:
- 4 ounces dried cellophane noodles (bean threads)
- 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 16 (8 1/2-inch) rice paper wrappers
- 30 fresh basil or mint leaves
- 8 leaves bibb or butter lettuce, halved
Directions
Cook the Shrimp:
- Bring 1 quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Prepare an ice water bath.
- Add the shrimp to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to the ice water bath. Let sit for 5 minutes, then drain. Slice shrimp in half horizontally (butterfly) and set aside. Reserve the water for the noodles.
Prepare the Vegetables:
- In a large bowl, whisk together rice vinegar, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice.
- Add cucumber, carrot, radishes, and scallion. Toss to combine and set aside.
Cook the Noodles:
- If needed, break the noodles into smaller pieces. Reheat the reserved shrimp water until boiling, then turn off the heat.
- Add the noodles and let sit for about 10 minutes (or according to package instructions) until tender. Drain, toss with sesame oil, and set aside.
Prepare the Rice Paper Wrappers:
- Fill a pie plate halfway with room-temperature water. Submerge one rice paper wrapper for about 30 seconds until soft. Carefully remove and lay flat on a clean surface.
Assemble the Rolls:
- Place 2-3 basil or mint leaves slightly left of center on the wrapper. Lay 3-4 shrimp pieces, cut side up, over the herbs.
- Hold a lettuce leaf in your hand and fill it with 1/4 cup vegetable mixture and 1-2 tablespoons of noodles. Place the lettuce cup next to the shrimp.
Roll the Spring Rolls:
- Fold the top and bottom of the wrapper over the filling.
- Roll the left side over the shrimp, then roll tightly until sealed.
- Place seam-side down on a baking sheet and cover with a damp towel. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.
Serve:
- Cut rolls in half if desired and serve with peanut sauce for dipping.