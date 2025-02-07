Concha Bread
Concha Bread Recipe from Delish
Prep time: 3 hours and 15 minutes
Cooking time: 22 minutes
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
Dough:
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1 (1/4-oz.) packet active dry yeast (2 1/4 tsp.)
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tsp. granulated sugar
- 4 to 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 16 pieces, room temperature, plus more for bowl
Topping and Assembly:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for assembly
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3/4 cup vegetable shortening
- 2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- Pinch of kosher salt
Directions
Dough:
- Activate Yeast:
In a small pot over medium heat, warm milk until about 105°F (warm to the touch, not hot). Transfer to a liquid measuring cup, stir in yeast and 1 tsp. granulated sugar. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes.
- Mix Dry Ingredients:
In the large bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together 4 cups of flour, salt, and the remaining 1/4 cup of granulated sugar.
- Combine Ingredients:
Once the milk mixture is foamy, add it to the flour mixture along with the eggs. Stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms.
- Knead Dough:
Attach the bowl to the stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Mix on medium-low speed, adding more flour 1 tablespoon at a time if the dough sticks to the bottom. Knead until smooth and elastic but still firm, about 10-12 minutes.
- Incorporate Butter:
With the mixer running, add butter one piece at a time. Wait until each piece is fully incorporated before adding the next. This process might take up to 10 minutes.
- First Rise:
Brush a medium bowl with softened butter. Shape the dough into a ball, transfer it to the prepared bowl, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm, draft-free area until nearly doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Topping and Assembly:
- Prepare Topping:
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat together 1 cup flour, powdered sugar, shortening, cocoa powder (if using), vanilla, and a pinch of salt on low speed. Increase to medium speed and beat until smooth, resembling frosting (about 1 minute).
- Shape Dough:
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Turn the dough onto a clean surface and divide it into 12 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and place 6 balls on each sheet.
- Add Topping:
Using damp hands, scoop about 2 heaping tablespoons of topping and pat it into a 3-inch disc. Drape the disc over each dough ball, leaving about 1/4-inch of dough exposed at the bottom. Smooth the topping gently with damp fingers.
- Score Topping:
Use a conchas mold or a sharp knife dipped in flour to score the topping into patterns. Let the conchas rise again until the dough balls are about one-third bigger, about 1 hour.
Bake:
- Preheat Oven:
Arrange racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Preheat to 350°F.
- Bake Conchas:
Bake for 20-22 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until golden and risen.
- Cool and Serve:
Transfer conchas to a wire rack to cool before serving.