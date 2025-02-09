Parmesan Basil Orzo

creamy garlic and parmesan orzo pasta with lemon zest and parsley - orzo with parmesan & basil stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Orzo with Parmesan & Basil from Taste of Home

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked orzo pasta or pearl couscous
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • Thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)
Directions

  1. Toast the Orzo:
    • In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, sauté the orzo in butter over medium heat until lightly browned, about 3–5 minutes.
  2. Cook the Orzo:
    • Stir in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the liquid is absorbed and the orzo is tender, about 10–15 minutes.
  3. Finish with Flavor:
    • Stir in the Parmesan cheese, dried basil, and pepper. Mix well until the cheese is melted and the orzo is creamy.
  4. Garnish and Serve:
    • If desired, top with thinly sliced fresh basil for extra flavor and presentation. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
