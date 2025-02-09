Orzo with Parmesan & Basil
Orzo with Parmesan & Basil from Taste of Home
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup uncooked orzo pasta or pearl couscous
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- Thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)
Directions
- Toast the Orzo:
- In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, sauté the orzo in butter over medium heat until lightly browned, about 3–5 minutes.
- Cook the Orzo:
- Stir in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the liquid is absorbed and the orzo is tender, about 10–15 minutes.
- Finish with Flavor:
- Stir in the Parmesan cheese, dried basil, and pepper. Mix well until the cheese is melted and the orzo is creamy.
- Garnish and Serve:
- If desired, top with thinly sliced fresh basil for extra flavor and presentation. Serve immediately. Enjoy!