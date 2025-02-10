Lox Bagel
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 6 bagels
- 2/3 cup herb and chive cream cheese (or plain cream cheese)
- 10 oz cold smoked salmon or lox slices
- 3 tablespoons capers
- Small chunk of red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup fresh dill, chopped
- Optional Toppings: Thinly sliced cucumber, tomato, avocado
Directions
- Prepare the Bagels:
Cut each bagel in half and spread each half generously with cream cheese.
- Add the Toppings:
Layer thin slices of smoked salmon on top of the cream cheese.
- Garnish:
Add a few slices of red onion, capers, and a sprinkle of fresh dill for flavor.
- Optional Additions:
Enhance the bagel by adding optional toppings like thinly sliced cucumber, tomato, or avocado.
- Serve:
Enjoy your bagel open-faced or turn it into a sandwich. Serve fresh!