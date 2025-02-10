Lox Bagel

Photo by Getty Images

Lox Bagel Recipe from Tastes Better from Scratch

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 6 bagels
  • 2/3 cup herb and chive cream cheese (or plain cream cheese)
  • 10 oz cold smoked salmon or lox slices
  • 3 tablespoons capers
  • Small chunk of red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup fresh dill, chopped
  • Optional Toppings: Thinly sliced cucumber, tomato, avocado
bagels, cream cheese and lox
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  • Prepare the Bagels:
    Cut each bagel in half and spread each half generously with cream cheese.
  • Add the Toppings:
    Layer thin slices of smoked salmon on top of the cream cheese.
  • Garnish:
    Add a few slices of red onion, capers, and a sprinkle of fresh dill for flavor.
  • Optional Additions:
    Enhance the bagel by adding optional toppings like thinly sliced cucumber, tomato, or avocado.
  • Serve:
    Enjoy your bagel open-faced or turn it into a sandwich. Serve fresh!
Photo by Getty Images
