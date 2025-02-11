Easy Guacamole
Guacamole Recipe from Allrecipes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: Yields 2 cups
Ingredients
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 ripe tomato, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Mash Avocados:
- In a medium serving bowl, mash the avocados with a fork until smooth.
- Add Vegetables:
- Stir in the finely chopped onion, chopped tomato, and minced garlic. Mix until well combined.
- Season:
- Add the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir thoroughly.
- Chill:
- Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes to let the flavors blend.
- Serve:
- Enjoy your guacamole with chips, tacos, or as a topping for your favorite dish!