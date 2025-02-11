Guacamole

Guacamole

Easy Guacamole

Photo by Getty Images

Guacamole Recipe from Allrecipes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: Yields 2 cups

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 ripe tomato, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
young woman making guacamole - making guacamole stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Mash Avocados:
    • In a medium serving bowl, mash the avocados with a fork until smooth.
  2. Add Vegetables:
    • Stir in the finely chopped onion, chopped tomato, and minced garlic. Mix until well combined.
  3. Season:
    • Add the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir thoroughly.
  4. Chill:
    • Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes to let the flavors blend.
  5. Serve:
    • Enjoy your guacamole with chips, tacos, or as a topping for your favorite dish!
guacamole burrito - guacamole on burrito stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast