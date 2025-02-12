Seafood Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo Recipe from Foodnetwork
Prep time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Cooking time: 3 hours and 50 minutes
Serving size: 12 to 15 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups finely chopped onion
- 2 green bell peppers, finely chopped
- 1 blue crab
- 1 lobster tail
- 1/4 cup Creole seasoning (e.g., Tony Chachere’s)
- 4 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 pound crabmeat
- 1 bunch scallions, finely chopped
- 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped
- Cooked white rice, for serving (optional)
Directions
- Prepare the Roux:
- In a wide Dutch oven over medium-low heat, combine the flour and vegetable oil.
- Cook, whisking constantly, until the roux turns dark brown, about 45 minutes.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Cook Vegetables:
- In an extra-large, wide pot, bring 10 quarts of water to a boil.
- Stir in the onion, bell peppers, and prepared roux.
- Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 45 minutes.
- Cook the Crab and Lobster:
- Add the blue crab and lobster tail to the pot and boil until cooked through about 15–20 minutes.
- Remove the lobster tail and crab. Discard the crab.
- Let the lobster cool slightly, remove the meat from the shell, cut it into small chunks, and refrigerate.
- Season the Gumbo:
- Add the Creole seasoning to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Cook until the liquid reduces by one-quarter, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- Add Seafood:
- Add the shrimp to the pot and cook over medium heat until firm, about 20 minutes.
- Stir in the crabmeat and reserved lobster meat, cooking for 10 more minutes.
- Finish:
- Add the scallions and parsley to the gumbo.
- Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
- Serve:
- Serve the gumbo over cooked white rice, if desired.