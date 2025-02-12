Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Photo by Getty Images

Seafood Gumbo Recipe from Foodnetwork

Prep time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Cooking time: 3 hours and 50 minutes

Serving size: 12 to 15 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups finely chopped onion
  • 2 green bell peppers, finely chopped
  • 1 blue crab
  • 1 lobster tail
  • 1/4 cup Creole seasoning (e.g., Tony Chachere’s)
  • 4 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 pound crabmeat
  • 1 bunch scallions, finely chopped
  • 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped
  • Cooked white rice, for serving (optional)
preparing cajun style chicken, shrimp and sausage jambalaya in a cast iron pot - seafood gumbo stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Prepare the Roux:
    • In a wide Dutch oven over medium-low heat, combine the flour and vegetable oil.
    • Cook, whisking constantly, until the roux turns dark brown, about 45 minutes.
    • Remove from heat and set aside.
  2. Cook Vegetables:
    • In an extra-large, wide pot, bring 10 quarts of water to a boil.
    • Stir in the onion, bell peppers, and prepared roux.
    • Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 45 minutes.
  3. Cook the Crab and Lobster:
    • Add the blue crab and lobster tail to the pot and boil until cooked through about 15–20 minutes.
    • Remove the lobster tail and crab. Discard the crab.
    • Let the lobster cool slightly, remove the meat from the shell, cut it into small chunks, and refrigerate.
  4. Season the Gumbo:
    • Add the Creole seasoning to the pot and bring to a boil.
    • Cook until the liquid reduces by one-quarter, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
  5. Add Seafood:
    • Add the shrimp to the pot and cook over medium heat until firm, about 20 minutes.
    • Stir in the crabmeat and reserved lobster meat, cooking for 10 more minutes.
  6. Finish:
    • Add the scallions and parsley to the gumbo.
    • Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
  7. Serve:
    • Serve the gumbo over cooked white rice, if desired.
authentic crawfish etoufee in a clean white dish - seafood gumbo over rice stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast