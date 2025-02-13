Chocolate Cherry Layer Cake
Chocolate Cherry Layer Cake Recipe from Serious Eats
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 8 to 12 servings
Ingredients
Cake Ingredients:
- 1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour
- 1 1/3 cups (115g) high-fat cocoa powder (natural or Dutch process)
- 1 cup + 2 tbsp (225g) sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 ½ tsp baking soda
- ¾ tsp kosher salt (use half for table salt)
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp almond extract
- 4 large eggs (200g)
- ¾ cup + 2 tbsp (170g) neutral oil (safflower or sunflower)
- ¾ cup (170g) unsweetened tart cherry juice
Cherry Whipped Cream Ingredients:
- 1 cup (55g) freeze-dried cherries, plus extra for garnish
- ½ cup (100g) sugar
- 3 cups (680g) heavy cream
- ⅛ tsp almond extract (optional)
Directions
Making the Cake:
- Prepare the Oven & Pans – Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Lightly grease two 8-inch cake pans and line with parchment.
- Mix Dry Ingredients – Sift together flour and cocoa powder in a bowl.
- Whip Wet Ingredients – In a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, combine sugar, vanilla, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, almond extract, and eggs. Beat on medium-high until light and foamy (about 5 minutes).
- Incorporate Oils & Liquids – Slowly drizzle in the oil while mixing. Lower the speed and add cherry juice, followed by the sifted dry ingredients. Mix until smooth.
- Bake – Divide the batter evenly between the cake pans (about 505g per pan). Bake for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs. Let cakes cool completely in the pans.
Making the Cherry Whipped Cream:
- Process the Cherries & Sugar – Use a food processor to grind freeze-dried cherries and sugar into a fine powder.
- Whip the Cream – Add heavy cream and almond extract (if using). Stir to distribute the dry mixture, then pulse until thick and creamy. Watch closely to avoid over-whipping. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Assembling the Cake:
- Level the Cakes – Trim the domed tops so they stack evenly.
- Layer & Frost – Place one cake layer cut side up. Spread 1 cup of cherry whipped cream evenly on top. Place the second layer cut side down.
- Frost & Decorate – Cover the top and sides with the remaining whipped cream, smoothing with an offset spatula. Swirl with the back of a spoon for texture. Garnish with extra freeze-dried cherries before serving.
Enjoy your chocolate cherry cake! 🍒🍫