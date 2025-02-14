Crab Rangoon
Crab Rangoon Recipe from Dinner at the Zoo
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serving size: 20 servings
Ingredients
- 8 oz crab meat or imitation crab, chopped
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 3 tbsp sliced green onions, plus extra for garnish
- 20 wonton wrappers
- 1 egg, beaten
- Oil for frying
- Dipping sauce of choice
Directions
- Prepare the Filling – In a mixing bowl, combine crab meat, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and green onions. Stir until smooth and well blended.
- Fill the Wontons – Lay a wonton wrapper flat and place 2 teaspoons of the filling in the center. Brush the edges lightly with beaten egg.
- Shape the Wontons – Bring two opposite corners together at the center and pinch. Repeat with the other two corners to form a small pouch. Press the edges to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers.
- Fry to Perfection – Heat 4 inches of oil in a deep pan to 350°F (175°C). Fry in small batches (5-6 wontons at a time), turning occasionally, until golden brown (about 3-5 minutes).
- Drain & Serve – Transfer cooked wontons to a paper towel-lined plate. Garnish with additional sliced green onions and serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.
- Enjoy your crispy, creamy crab wontons! 🦀✨