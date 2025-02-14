Crab Rangoon

Photo by Getty Images

Crab Rangoon Recipe from Dinner at the Zoo

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving size: 20 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 oz crab meat or imitation crab, chopped
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • 3 tbsp sliced green onions, plus extra for garnish
  • 20 wonton wrappers
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Oil for frying
  • Dipping sauce of choice
crab rangoons homemade - wonton wrapper crab stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Prepare the Filling – In a mixing bowl, combine crab meat, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and green onions. Stir until smooth and well blended.
  2. Fill the Wontons – Lay a wonton wrapper flat and place 2 teaspoons of the filling in the center. Brush the edges lightly with beaten egg.
  3. Shape the Wontons – Bring two opposite corners together at the center and pinch. Repeat with the other two corners to form a small pouch. Press the edges to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers.
  4. Fry to Perfection – Heat 4 inches of oil in a deep pan to 350°F (175°C). Fry in small batches (5-6 wontons at a time), turning occasionally, until golden brown (about 3-5 minutes).
  5. Drain & Serve – Transfer cooked wontons to a paper towel-lined plate. Garnish with additional sliced green onions and serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.
  6. Enjoy your crispy, creamy crab wontons! 🦀✨
asian crab rangoons with sweet and sour sauce - crab rangoon stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
