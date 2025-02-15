Marry Me Chicken
Marry Me Chicken Recipe from Love from the Oven
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp paprika
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp dried thyme
- ⅓ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- Fresh basil and extra Parmesan for garnish
Directions
- Prepare the Chicken – In a shallow dish, mix flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Coat both sides of the chicken breasts evenly.
- Sear the Chicken – Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown and fully cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Make the Sauce – In the same skillet, add minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Pour in chicken broth and heavy cream, scraping up any bits from the pan. Stir in Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, oregano, and thyme.
- Incorporate the Tomatoes – Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes and stir everything together. Let the sauce simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens.
- Finish Cooking – Return the chicken to the skillet and spoon the sauce over the top. Simmer for 10 minutes, allowing the chicken to absorb the flavors.
- Serve & Garnish – Sprinkle with fresh basil and extra Parmesan. Serve warm over pasta, rice, or potatoes.
- Enjoy this rich and creamy Tuscan-inspired dish! 🍽️✨