Marry Me Chicken

Photo by Getty Images

Marry Me Chicken Recipe from Love from the Oven

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp dried thyme
  • ⅓ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • Fresh basil and extra Parmesan for garnish
marry me chicken. creamy garlic sun dried tomato chicken. healthy food - marry me chicken stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Prepare the Chicken – In a shallow dish, mix flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Coat both sides of the chicken breasts evenly.
  2. Sear the Chicken – Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown and fully cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  3. Make the Sauce – In the same skillet, add minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Pour in chicken broth and heavy cream, scraping up any bits from the pan. Stir in Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, oregano, and thyme.
  4. Incorporate the Tomatoes – Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes and stir everything together. Let the sauce simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens.
  5. Finish Cooking – Return the chicken to the skillet and spoon the sauce over the top. Simmer for 10 minutes, allowing the chicken to absorb the flavors.
  6. Serve & Garnish – Sprinkle with fresh basil and extra Parmesan. Serve warm over pasta, rice, or potatoes.
  7. Enjoy this rich and creamy Tuscan-inspired dish! 🍽️✨
marry me chicken penne with creamy pasta, tender chicken breast, parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and herbs closeup on the plate. horizontal top view - marry me chicken stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
