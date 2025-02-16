Quinoa Salad
Quinoa Salad Recipe from Taste of Home
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1½ cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
- 3 cups water
- ¼ cup + 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp grated lemon zest
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 tbsp fresh parsley, minced
- 6 tbsp fresh mint, minced
- 1½ tsp salt
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 mini cucumbers, sliced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ cup red onion, chopped
Directions
- Cook the Quinoa – In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, toast the quinoa for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and let simmer for 12-15 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool slightly.
- Prepare the Dressing – In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, mint, and salt.
- Assemble the Salad – Add cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, and red onion to the quinoa. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to combine.
- Chill & Serve – Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Enjoy cold or at room temperature!
- This refreshing, citrusy quinoa salad is perfect as a light meal or a side dish! 🍋🌿