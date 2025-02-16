Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

Photo by Getty Images

Quinoa Salad Recipe from Taste of Home

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 3 cups water
  • ¼ cup + 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp grated lemon zest
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 tbsp fresh parsley, minced
  • 6 tbsp fresh mint, minced
  • 1½ tsp salt
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 mini cucumbers, sliced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ cup red onion, chopped
a spoonful of cooked quinoa - making quinoa stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Cook the Quinoa – In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, toast the quinoa for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and let simmer for 12-15 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool slightly.
  2. Prepare the Dressing – In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, mint, and salt.
  3. Assemble the Salad – Add cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, and red onion to the quinoa. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to combine.
  4. Chill & Serve – Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Enjoy cold or at room temperature!
  5. This refreshing, citrusy quinoa salad is perfect as a light meal or a side dish! 🍋🌿
homemade tabbouleh salad with quinoa and vegetables - quinoa salad stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast