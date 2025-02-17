Whipped Feta Dip



Recipe from Dinner at the Zoo

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: Yields 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 8 oz feta cheese, crumbled
  • 4 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Warm pita, for serving
  • Honey, for drizzling
  • Fresh mint, for garnish


Directions

  1. Blend the Ingredients – In a food processor, combine feta, cream cheese, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Blend for 1-2 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth and creamy.
  2. Serve & Garnish – Transfer to a bowl and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle with fresh mint for added flavor.
  3. Enjoy! – Serve with warm pita or your favorite dippers.
  4. This creamy, tangy whipped feta is the perfect blend of savory and sweet! 🧄🍯

