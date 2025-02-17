Whipped Feta Dip
Whipped Feta Dip Recipe from Dinner at the Zoo
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: Yields 1 cup
Ingredients
- 8 oz feta cheese, crumbled
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Warm pita, for serving
- Honey, for drizzling
- Fresh mint, for garnish
Directions
- Blend the Ingredients – In a food processor, combine feta, cream cheese, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Blend for 1-2 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth and creamy.
- Serve & Garnish – Transfer to a bowl and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle with fresh mint for added flavor.
- Enjoy! – Serve with warm pita or your favorite dippers.
- This creamy, tangy whipped feta is the perfect blend of savory and sweet! 🧄🍯