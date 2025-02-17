“Yes” Foods for Dogs

Human foods that are okay for dogs

Humans have discovered and made some of the most delicious foods throughout history and we have shared our delicacies with many cultures around the world. Thankfully we know of some really good foods we can share with man’s best friend. Here is a short list of human foods that dogs can eat:

Cheese- Dogs love cheese. This is a great treat as a reward or even good dog food topper. Just make sure your dog doesn’t have a problem with cheese or has a lactose intolerant. Bread– Who doesn’t love bread, as long as it doesn’t have any spices or raisins (raisins are dried grapes which are VERY toxic to dogs) in it, its a fine treat for dogs. Though if you are thinking about giving your dog bread, homemade is better than store-bought. Ham– Ham is a good meat to give to dogs but just limit how much fat you are giving your dog. Since ham is so high in sodium just make sure you just giving your pooch small amounts and not often.

There are so many foods that your dog can have and this list provided by the American Kennel Club is a great source of information.