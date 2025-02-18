Banana Bread

Photo by Getty Images

Banana Bread Recipe from Delish

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Serving size: 10-12 servings

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1½ cups (180g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¾ cup (150g) dark brown sugar
  • 6 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 2 cups (460g) mashed ripe bananas (about 4 large)
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
ingredients for banana bread on a concrete background
Directions

  1. Preheat & Prep the Pan – Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and position a rack in the center. Grease an 8½” x 4½” metal loaf pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang for easy removal.
  2. Mix Dry Ingredients – In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt until evenly combined.
  3. Combine Wet Ingredients – In a large bowl, whisk eggs, brown sugar, and melted butter until smooth. Stir in mashed bananas and vanilla extract until well mixed (the batter may be slightly lumpy).
  4. Incorporate Dry Ingredients – Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until just combined. Avoid overmixing.
  5. Bake – Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until the bread is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
  6. Cool & Serve – Let the banana bread cool in the pan for at least 1 hour before using the parchment overhang to lift it out. Transfer to a cutting board, slice, and enjoy!
  7. A warm, moist, and flavorful banana bread perfect for breakfast or a snack! 🍌🍞✨
banana bread loaf on wooden table
