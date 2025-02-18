Banana Bread
Banana Bread Recipe from Delish
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Serving size: 10-12 servings
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 1½ cups (180g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 2 large eggs
- ¾ cup (150g) dark brown sugar
- 6 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 2 cups (460g) mashed ripe bananas (about 4 large)
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat & Prep the Pan – Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and position a rack in the center. Grease an 8½” x 4½” metal loaf pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang for easy removal.
- Mix Dry Ingredients – In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt until evenly combined.
- Combine Wet Ingredients – In a large bowl, whisk eggs, brown sugar, and melted butter until smooth. Stir in mashed bananas and vanilla extract until well mixed (the batter may be slightly lumpy).
- Incorporate Dry Ingredients – Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until just combined. Avoid overmixing.
- Bake – Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until the bread is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
- Cool & Serve – Let the banana bread cool in the pan for at least 1 hour before using the parchment overhang to lift it out. Transfer to a cutting board, slice, and enjoy!
- A warm, moist, and flavorful banana bread perfect for breakfast or a snack! 🍌🍞✨