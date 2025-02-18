Gov Stein declares State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency as a major winter storm approaches, expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the state starting Wednesday. State agencies, power companies, and local authorities are gearing up for potential power outages and hazardous road conditions.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of North Carolinians,” Stein said. He noted that additional power crews are arriving from other states to support Duke Energy, municipal power systems, and cooperatives already preparing for the storm.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf/1903873/">Governor Josh Stein declares State of Emergency in | RSS.com</a>

State Emergency Management Director Will Ray warned that roads would be severely impacted by the wintry mix. “Travel will be treacherous,” Ray said, advising residents to avoid driving when possible.

Joey Hopkins, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT), confirmed that road preparations are well underway. Crews are brining major highways and critical routes in anticipation of ice and snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of central and eastern North Carolina, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of Raleigh. Areas to the south and east have a greater chance of freezing rain and sleet, increasing the likelihood of downed power lines and travel disruptions.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the company is monitoring weather developments and is ready to respond to outages. “We have local crews on standby and are bringing in additional resources as needed,” Brooks told WPTF News.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1903431/">Duke Energy Spokesman Jeff Brooks talks about how | RSS.com</a>

Meteorologist Nick Pietro from the National Weather Service emphasized the potential for rapidly deteriorating conditions once the storm begins. “This will make life tough on the roads,” Pietro said, noting that the storm’s impact could extend through the rest of the week.

Residents are urged to prepare for power outages and avoid non-essential travel once the storm arrives.