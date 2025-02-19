Succotash
Succotash Recipe from Dinner at the Zoo
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serving size: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- ½ cup onion, diced
- 1½ tsp garlic, minced
- 1 (16 oz) bag frozen lima beans, cooked per package instructions
- 2 cups corn kernels
- 1 cup green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 tbsp fresh herbs (parsley, chives, dill, or basil)
Directions
- Cook the Bacon – In a large pan over medium-high heat, cook the chopped bacon for 5-6 minutes until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside, leaving 1 tablespoon of bacon grease in the pan.
- Sauté the Aromatics – Add the diced onion to the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Cook the Vegetables – Add the cooked lima beans, corn, green beans, and butter to the pan. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the green beans are tender.
- Finish & Serve – Remove from heat and stir in the cherry tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the reserved bacon and fresh herbs over the top. Serve warm and enjoy!
- A vibrant, savory side dish with rich flavors and fresh herbs! 🥓🌽🍅