Photo by Getty Images

Succotash Recipe from Dinner at the Zoo

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 6 slices bacon, chopped
  • ½ cup onion, diced
  • 1½ tsp garlic, minced
  • 1 (16 oz) bag frozen lima beans, cooked per package instructions
  • 2 cups corn kernels
  • 1 cup green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 tbsp fresh herbs (parsley, chives, dill, or basil)
sizzling bacon in the frying pan - cooking bacon stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Cook the Bacon – In a large pan over medium-high heat, cook the chopped bacon for 5-6 minutes until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside, leaving 1 tablespoon of bacon grease in the pan.
  2. Sauté the Aromatics – Add the diced onion to the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.
  3. Cook the Vegetables – Add the cooked lima beans, corn, green beans, and butter to the pan. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the green beans are tender.
  4. Finish & Serve – Remove from heat and stir in the cherry tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the reserved bacon and fresh herbs over the top. Serve warm and enjoy!
  5. A vibrant, savory side dish with rich flavors and fresh herbs! 🥓🌽🍅
homemade succotash with lima beans - succotash stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Photo by Getty Images
