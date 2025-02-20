Spanish Garlic Shimp

Gambas al Ajillo

Photo by Getty Images

Gambas al Ajillo Recipe from allrecipes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 lb frozen large shrimp (21-25 count), thawed, peeled, and deveined
  • 1 tsp hot smoked paprika (optional)
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp dry sherry
  • 1 tbsp chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Season the Shrimp – In a large bowl, toss shrimp with smoked paprika and kosher salt until evenly coated.
  2. Cook the Garlic – Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  3. Sauté the Shrimp – Increase heat to high and add shrimp. Cook for 2 minutes, tossing frequently with tongs, until shrimp start to curl but are still slightly undercooked.
  4. Deglaze with Sherry – Pour in the dry sherry and stir continuously as the sauce bubbles. Cook for 1 more minute or until shrimp are fully cooked.
  5. Finish & Serve – Remove from heat and stir in chopped parsley. Serve immediately with toasted bread or over rice.
  6. A quick and flavorful Spanish tapas dish, perfect for dipping with crusty bread! 🍤🥖✨
Photo by Getty Images
