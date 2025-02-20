6 Weird Roadside Attractions

North Carolina’s Weirdest Roadside Attractions

This miniature village began as a hobby for retired farmer Henry Warren, and decades later, it still charms visitors along N.C. Highway 86. Constructed with stone, concrete, and quartz sourced from a nearby quarry, the site features 27 small buildings, each about five feet tall, including a library, theater, church, and schoolhouse.

As you explore, look closely for hidden trinkets scattered throughout the village, placed by Warren and past visitors, adding a touch of mystery to this unique roadside attraction.

Photo by Getty Images

In High Point, the “Furniture Capital of the World,” you’ll find a massive 38-foot-tall chest of drawers complete with dangling socks to honor the region’s hosiery industry.

Known as the Bureau of Information, the 19th-century dresser dates back to 1926. The dresser had a complete makeover and transformation in 1996 by Sid Lenger. After Sid Lenger died in 2003, a real estate developer had the socks repainted neon green and orange. The elegant wood finish was also repainted with a coat of gray. This caused a stir with locals who considered it disrespectful to Sid Lenger’s work.

The chest was eventually sold to High Point University in 2018 and Brian Davis, an artist and designer, jumped at the opportunity to restore Lenger’s original vision. The socks were repainted with purple and yellow on one and pink and blue on the other; a nod at the city’s University and minor league baseball team.

Lazy 5 Ranch

Photo by Getty Images

For a family-friendly adventure in Mooresville, North Carolina, head to Lazy 5 Ranch, where you’ll encounter giraffes, antelopes, zebras, red kangaroos, camels, lemurs, and more fascinating animals.

Enhance the experience by purchasing a feed bucket, perfect for creating unforgettable memories. Keep your camera ready to capture the joy of hand-feeding these exotic creatures right through your car window!

Photo by Getty Images

Get ready for a zoo like no other in Greenville, North Carolina. Local sculptor Jonathan Bowling transforms salvaged scrap metal into intricate masterpieces, and you can admire many of them at the “Metal Zoo.”

Just down the street from Bowling’s studio on Dickinson Avenue, the sculpture park is filled with whimsical animals frozen in motion: a horse galloping across the field, pigs sharing a meal, tails, and ears swaying in the breeze—each crafted from golf clubs, saucepans, tire chains, nuts and bolts, old car parts, and other repurposed materials.

Croatan National Forest

Photo by Getty Images

Take a scenic drive through the East’s only true coastal forest in Havelock, North Carolina, where you’ll pass bogs, raised swamps, tidal rivers, and the Bogue Sound.

From your car window, you can observe a wide variety of wildlife, including alligators, otters, and waterfowl, as well as land animals like black bears and deer. The full loop around the forest takes about two hours, leaving you plenty of time to explore other nearby attractions.

Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum- Wilson, NC

Photo by Getty Images

The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Historic Downtown Wilson is a one-of-a-kind destination, born from a community-driven effort. It features the whimsical, recycled sculptures crafted by Vollis Simpson. These vibrant pieces come to life, spinning in the wind and spreading joy to everyone who visits.