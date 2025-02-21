Corn and Black Bean Salsa
Corn and Black Bean Salsa Recipe from The Pioneer Woman
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 10-12 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 3 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels
- 1 tsp salt, divided
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 2 (15.25 oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup chopped fresh or canned tomatoes, drained
- ½ cup chopped red onion
- 1 jalapeño, chopped
- 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 garlic clove, grated or minced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves
- Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
- Sauté the Corn – Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and cook for 3 minutes until slightly golden. Stir in ½ tsp salt and cumin, then cook for 1 more minute. Transfer to a plate and let cool.
- Prepare the Salsa Base – In a large bowl, mix black beans, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Stir in lime juice, remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil, and ½ tsp salt.
- Combine & Serve – Once the corn has cooled, add it to the bowl along with the cilantro. Gently fold everything together. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!
- A fresh and zesty salsa perfect for dipping or as a taco topping! 🌽🥑🍅