Corn and Black Bean Salsa Recipe from The Pioneer Woman

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 10-12 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 3 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels
  • 1 tsp salt, divided
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • 2 (15.25 oz) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup chopped fresh or canned tomatoes, drained
  • ½ cup chopped red onion
  • 1 jalapeño, chopped
  • 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 garlic clove, grated or minced
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves
  • Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions

  1. Sauté the Corn – Heat 1 Tbsp olive oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and cook for 3 minutes until slightly golden. Stir in ½ tsp salt and cumin, then cook for 1 more minute. Transfer to a plate and let cool.
  2. Prepare the Salsa Base – In a large bowl, mix black beans, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Stir in lime juice, remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil, and ½ tsp salt.
  3. Combine & Serve – Once the corn has cooled, add it to the bowl along with the cilantro. Gently fold everything together. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy!
  4. A fresh and zesty salsa perfect for dipping or as a taco topping! 🌽🥑🍅
