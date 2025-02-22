Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus Recipe from Fifteen Spatulas

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 lb thick asparagus spears
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 lb thinly sliced prosciutto
  • 1 oz Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
Directions

  1. Preheat Oven – Set your oven to 425°F (218°C).
  2. Prepare Asparagus – Trim off the tough, fibrous ends of the asparagus. Place the spears on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly.
  3. Wrap with Prosciutto & Parmesan
    • Lay the prosciutto slices on a cutting board and slice each in half lengthwise.
    • Grate a thin layer of Parmigiano Reggiano over the prosciutto.
    • Wrap each asparagus spear with a strip of parmigiano-covered prosciutto.
  4. Bake – Arrange wrapped asparagus in a single layer on the sheet pan. Bake for 6-10 minutes, checking after 6-7 minutes (cooking time varies based on thickness). Asparagus should be tender but still slightly firm.
  5. Finish & Serve – Grate more Parmigiano Reggiano on top before serving. Enjoy warm!
  6. A crispy, savory appetizer that pairs perfectly with a glass of wine! 🍷🥓🌿
