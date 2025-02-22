Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus Recipe from Fifteen Spatulas
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lb thick asparagus spears
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 lb thinly sliced prosciutto
- 1 oz Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
Directions
- Preheat Oven – Set your oven to 425°F (218°C).
- Prepare Asparagus – Trim off the tough, fibrous ends of the asparagus. Place the spears on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly.
- Wrap with Prosciutto & Parmesan
- Lay the prosciutto slices on a cutting board and slice each in half lengthwise.
- Grate a thin layer of Parmigiano Reggiano over the prosciutto.
- Wrap each asparagus spear with a strip of parmigiano-covered prosciutto.
- Bake – Arrange wrapped asparagus in a single layer on the sheet pan. Bake for 6-10 minutes, checking after 6-7 minutes (cooking time varies based on thickness). Asparagus should be tender but still slightly firm.
- Finish & Serve – Grate more Parmigiano Reggiano on top before serving. Enjoy warm!
- A crispy, savory appetizer that pairs perfectly with a glass of wine! 🍷🥓🌿