Drunken Noodles
Drunken Noodles Recipe from Love from the Oven
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the Noodles
- 8 oz flat wide dried rice noodles (¼” or wider)
- 1 tsp sesame oil
For the Sauce
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- ½ tsp pepper
- ½ tsp ground ginger
For the Stir-Fry
- 2 chicken breasts, butterflied and sliced thin
- 4 tbsp oil (canola or vegetable), divided
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed
- 1 Thai bird’s eye chili, chopped (wear gloves and wash hands after handling)
- 1 (15 oz) can whole baby corn, halved and quartered
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 10 snow peas
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 cup Thai holy basil, torn into small pieces
For Garnish (Optional)
- Chopped green onions
- Additional Thai basil
Directions
- Prepare the Sauce – In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, pepper, and ground ginger. Set aside.
- Marinate the Chicken – Place sliced chicken in a bowl and pour ⅓ of the sauce over it. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes.
- Soften the Noodles – Boil a large pot of water. Remove from heat and add the rice noodles. Let soak for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain, rinse with cold water, and toss with 1 tsp sesame oil to prevent sticking. Cover and set aside.
- Cook the Chicken – Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the marinated chicken and cook until fully cooked. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Stir-Fry the Vegetables – Increase heat to medium-high and add remaining 2 tbsp oil. Stir-fry garlic, chili, baby corn, bell pepper, and snow peas for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add green onions and basil, and stir-fry for 1 more minute.
- Combine Everything – Return the cooked chicken to the pan. Add the remaining sauce and the prepared noodles. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes, turning the noodles to ensure they absorb the sauce evenly.
- Serve Immediately – Garnish with green onions and additional Thai basil, if desired. Enjoy! 🍜🌿🔥