Doggy Dental Care Tips

Have you checked your dogs teeth recently?

Dental issues effect all pets throughout their lives. Smaller dogs are more prone for periodontal issues compared to larger dog breeds who deals more with tooth fractures. Some dog breeds have more dental issues so it is best to check with your veterinary about what you can do now to help prevent problems later on.

Don’t let your dog suffer alone or in silence.

Dogs can’t use human words but they are very talkative with signs. Here are a few to keep in mind for dental or mouth issues:

Red, inflamed, or bleeding gums

Tooth discoloration (e.g., gray or pink), particularly on the cuspids (i.e., the large canine teeth)

Excessive drooling

Pawing at the mouth

There are several things you can do to help prevent or contain these issues such as daily brushing and yearly exams. I understand it might be a hassle for daily teethbrushing but it will help strengthen your dog’s life since some dental diseases can be life-threatening.

