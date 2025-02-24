Love Potion Drink

Love Potion Drink

Love Potion Drink

Photo by Getty Images

Love Potion Drink Recipe from Sugar Hero

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • ½ cup fresh raspberries, see Note below
  • 1 TBSP granulated sugar
  • 1 TBSP lemon juice, freshly squeezed preferable
  • 1 pint raspberry sherbet
  • 3 cups sparkling berry lemonade
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Combine the fresh raspberries, granulated sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl, and mash them together with a fork until you have a berry puree.
  2. Place a generous spoonful of puree at the bottom of 6 glasses. (I used 7 oz French champagne glasses). Top with a small scoop of raspberry sherbet, and fill the cups to the brim with sparkling berry lemonade. Garnish with a few more fresh berries, if desired, then enjoy!
  3. Note! To make in a punch bowl:  First, combine the raspberry puree and sparkling lemonade in a punch bowl and whisk them together. Next, add scoops of sherbet, and stir briefly so the sherbet melts a little and the drink gets creamy. Ladle into cups and enjoy!
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast