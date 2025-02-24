Love Potion Drink
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- ½ cup fresh raspberries, see Note below
- 1 TBSP granulated sugar
- 1 TBSP lemon juice, freshly squeezed preferable
- 1 pint raspberry sherbet
- 3 cups sparkling berry lemonade
Directions
- Combine the fresh raspberries, granulated sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl, and mash them together with a fork until you have a berry puree.
- Place a generous spoonful of puree at the bottom of 6 glasses. (I used 7 oz French champagne glasses). Top with a small scoop of raspberry sherbet, and fill the cups to the brim with sparkling berry lemonade. Garnish with a few more fresh berries, if desired, then enjoy!
- Note! To make in a punch bowl: First, combine the raspberry puree and sparkling lemonade in a punch bowl and whisk them together. Next, add scoops of sherbet, and stir briefly so the sherbet melts a little and the drink gets creamy. Ladle into cups and enjoy!