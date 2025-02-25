Chocolate Covered Nuts

Chocolate Covered Nuts Recipe from The Kitchen Girl

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups mixed nuts
  • 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips, or other variety.
  • 1 tsp oil, any kind
optional
  • flakey sea salt or truffle salt
  • Or peppermint bits
Directions

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Spread the nuts evenly on the sheet and set aside.
  2. Fill a saucepan with some water and bring to a simmer over low to medium heat, then put a heat-safe bowl in water and add the chips and oil, and stir gently until melted. If you don’t want to use the stove, place the chocolate chips and oil in a heat-safe bowl then microwave for 1-minute intervals until melted, stir after every interval.
  3. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the nuts as thin or thick as you desire.
  4. Optional: sprinkle the salt or peppermint bits or any desired topping over the chocolate before it sets up and hardens.
  5. To completely set the chocolate, put the sheet in the fridge for about 15 minutes.
  6. Once completed, break the clusters up and enjoy

Note: Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days at room temp!

