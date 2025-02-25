Chocolate Covered Nuts
Chocolate Covered Nuts Recipe from The Kitchen Girl
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups mixed nuts
- 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips, or other variety.
- 1 tsp oil, any kind
optional
- flakey sea salt or truffle salt
- Or peppermint bits
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Spread the nuts evenly on the sheet and set aside.
- Fill a saucepan with some water and bring to a simmer over low to medium heat, then put a heat-safe bowl in water and add the chips and oil, and stir gently until melted. If you don’t want to use the stove, place the chocolate chips and oil in a heat-safe bowl then microwave for 1-minute intervals until melted, stir after every interval.
- Drizzle the melted chocolate over the nuts as thin or thick as you desire.
- Optional: sprinkle the salt or peppermint bits or any desired topping over the chocolate before it sets up and hardens.
- To completely set the chocolate, put the sheet in the fridge for about 15 minutes.
- Once completed, break the clusters up and enjoy
Note: Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days at room temp!