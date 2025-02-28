Veggie Pizza Appetizers
Veggie Pizza Appetizers Recipe from Mom On Timeout
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 6 minutes
Serving size: 32 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces refrigerated crescent rolls 1 can- use the full sheet crescent dough if you can find it!
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened (reduced-fat or full fat)
- ½ cup sour cream light or full fat
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives chopped
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups chopped assorted veggies: broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, green onion, cucumber
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Prepare the spread by combining sour cream, cream cheese, dill, and chives in a small bowl and stirring until well combined. Transfer to the refrigerator and let chill for at least 15 minutes.
- Remove crescent rolls from can and roll out on a parchment lined baking sheet. Try to keep the entire piece intact. You want one large sheet so pinch together any seams that are not staying together. If you have the full sheet crescent dough you can skip this part.
- Bake for 6 to 7 minutes. Remove and let cool.
- Spread chilled cream cheese mixture onto cooled crescent roll sheet.
- Top with fresh veggies and additional chives if desired.
- Use a pizza cutter or large knife to cut down to appetizer size pieces and serve.