Bok Choy Stir Fry

Bok Choy Stir Fry Recipe from Skinny Taste

Prep time: 7 minutes

Cooking time: 8 minutes

Serving size: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon gochujang (red chili paste)
  • ¼ cup less sodium soy sauce, or gluten-free tamari
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce, or gluten-free hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil, divided
  • scallions and sesame seeds, optional for topping
Directions

  1. Wash the bok choy and cut in half.
  2. In a small bowl combine the remaining ingredients plus ½ tablespoon of sesame oil until mixed.
  3. In a large bowl add the bok choy and the sauce and gently toss.
  4. In a large nonstick skillet or wok, add remaining sesame oil over medium high heat (depending on the size of your skillet you may have to cook them in two batches).
  5. Place bok choy with the cut side up in a hot skillet.  Cook for 3 minutes.
  6. Turn the bok choys over and cook for another 4 minutes or until browned and caramelized. Top with scallions and sesame seeds if desired.
  7. Serve hot.
