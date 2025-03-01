Bok Choy Stir Fry
Bok Choy Stir Fry Recipe from Skinny Taste
Prep time: 7 minutes
Cooking time: 8 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 8 baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon gochujang (red chili paste)
- ¼ cup less sodium soy sauce, or gluten-free tamari
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce, or gluten-free hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil, divided
- scallions and sesame seeds, optional for topping
Directions
- Wash the bok choy and cut in half.
- In a small bowl combine the remaining ingredients plus ½ tablespoon of sesame oil until mixed.
- In a large bowl add the bok choy and the sauce and gently toss.
- In a large nonstick skillet or wok, add remaining sesame oil over medium high heat (depending on the size of your skillet you may have to cook them in two batches).
- Place bok choy with the cut side up in a hot skillet. Cook for 3 minutes.
- Turn the bok choys over and cook for another 4 minutes or until browned and caramelized. Top with scallions and sesame seeds if desired.
- Serve hot.