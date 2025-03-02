Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

Peanut Butter Banana Muffins

Photo by Getty Images

Peanut Butter Banana Muffins Recipe from Allrecipes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup plain smooth peanut butter
  • 1 cup white sugar 
  • 2 large ripe bananas
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Icing (Optional)

  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar, plus more as needed
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners, or grease cups. Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda; set aside.
  2. Beat butter, peanut butter, and sugar together in a bowl with an electric mixer or whisk until light and fluffy. Add bananas and beat again until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs one at a time; stir in milk and vanilla.
  3. Add flour mixture; mix on low speed until about 75% of flour is incorporated. Use a spatula to stir in chocolate chips, and to fully incorporate flour. Divide batter evenly between prepared muffin cups.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 23 to 25 minutes. 
  5. Cool muffins in the tin for about 15 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 15 minutes more.
  6. For icing, combine peanut butter, milk, and powdered sugar in a bowl and stir until a thick icing is formed. Add more powdered sugar as needed for an icing thick enough to hold its shape when piped. Add icing to a piping bag and pipe in a zigzag pattern over cooled muffins.
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast