All Aboard!

Must See Train Rides in North Carolina

Photo by Getty Image

If you have lived in North Carolina for a time, you have probably heard of Tweetsie Railroad or maybe you have visited as a child. Tweetsie Railroad is a wild west themed adventure everyone should experience at least once in their life. They have fun for all ages, from Thomas the Tank Engine to a deer petting zoo to great food. If you are looking for a great vacation or an experience to sweep you away, head on over to Blowing Rock, North Carolina to visit this timeless fun.

Photo by Great Smoky Mountains Railroad

Tucked away in Bryson City, North Carolina awaits a fun experience for all ages, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad! With trips all year round with different excursions for everyone to try from the Polar Express Train to the Tarzan Train, there is much to see. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has two different types of trains to enjoy, a vintage steam-powered locomotive and a more modern style.

Photo by N.C. Transportation Museum

Did you know that North Carolina houses the largest remaining Roundhouse in North America? That’s right! It is in Spencer, North Carolina and its was once the Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast. There is so much history to be found here at the N.C. Transportation Museum just outside of Charlotte and you can take a ride on one of the trains. There is even an exhibit for the Piedmont Airlines’ Potomac Pacemaker DC-3, a beautiful aircraft.

Photo by Craggy Mountain Line

If you are traveling to Asheville this summer, make sure you take a trip to the Craggy Mountian Line, a historical piece of time passed in North Carolina. The Craggy Mountain Line is a full volunteer operation to restore the locomotives and even the track of the last 3.45 miles of the original line. See the history and future plans that the volunteers have meticulously brought together for your enjoyment.

Photo by New Hope Valley Railroad / Jimmy Sumerell

If you live in the Triangle Area (Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill) then you do not have to go very far to enjoy a great trip by rail. The New Hope Valley Railroad is just around the corner and full of great surprised in store for you and the whole family. With fun for the kids and adult alike there is much to see and do. There is even a garden scale railroad to visit and see. The New Hope Valley Railroad and Museum can even help you plan a wedding if you ever had that desire!