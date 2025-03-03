Is Your Dog Ready for Doggie Day Care?

Two playful dogs, enjoying playing with owner. They are trying to catch soap bubbles their owner is making for them, as a part of daily playtime routine.

Prep for Boarding

Photo by Getty Images

Going on vacation is a fun experience and taking your pet along can be great as well but sometimes your furry friend can’t make the trip. Whether is a long flight, the location does not allow pets, or your pet is just not able to travel, a good option is a dog hotel or boarding. Here are a few tips to help prepare your animal for their very own staycation.

Take a visit to your favorite vet- Make sure your pooch or cat is ready for boarding and had a clean bill of health. Also check to make sure your animal has all the proper vaccinations and refill their medications.

Monthly pest control – Did you give your pet their monthly parasite preventives or meds? Most pet boarders require that your pet has all their flea preventions before their stay.

Pack your pet’s favorite toy – I know that my dog has a favorite fluffy toy so I make sure to check with the facility to see if she can take that with her for comfort or if they don’t allow outside toys.

Another good way to ensure a good stay for your pet is to allow them a couple of trips to the pet hotel for short stays. This helps them get used to the enviroment and the feel of the other dogs or cats.

It’s okay to be worried about your fur baby while they are there. You can give the location a call while you are away. When you pick up your pet though, don’t make a big deal about it. Animals are very good about picking up on feelings, so if you are very chill about pick up and drop off then they will see that the hotel is a good location and not to worry.

For more information about doggy day care tips, check out Happy Healthy Pets.