Everyday Salad Dressing

Everyday Salad Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: about 1/3 cups

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small garlic clove, pressed or minced (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
  • 1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice (or red wine vinegar)
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
Directions

You will need a small jar and a citrus juicer.

  1. Combine ingredients. Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl (or shake all ingredients together vigorously in a sealed jar) until completely combined.
  2. Serve. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for between 1-7 days.  If you choose to refrigerate the dressing, it will need to be stirred or shaken again prior to serving.

If you want it to be a bit sweeter, add 1 or 2 teaspoons of honey or your favorite sweetener.

This salad dressing recipe also works wonderfully with just about any kind of vinegar — red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sherry vinegar, etc. 

