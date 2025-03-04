Everyday Salad Dressing

Directions

You will need a small jar and a citrus juicer.

Combine ingredients. Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl (or shake all ingredients together vigorously in a sealed jar) until completely combined. Serve. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for between 1-7 days. If you choose to refrigerate the dressing, it will need to be stirred or shaken again prior to serving.

If you want it to be a bit sweeter, add 1 or 2 teaspoons of honey or your favorite sweetener.

This salad dressing recipe also works wonderfully with just about any kind of vinegar — red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sherry vinegar, etc.