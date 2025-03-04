Everyday Salad Dressing
Everyday Salad Dressing Recipe from Gimme Some Oven
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: about 1/3 cups
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small garlic clove, pressed or minced (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
- 1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lemon juice (or red wine vinegar)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
Directions
You will need a small jar and a citrus juicer.
- Combine ingredients. Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl (or shake all ingredients together vigorously in a sealed jar) until completely combined.
- Serve. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for between 1-7 days. If you choose to refrigerate the dressing, it will need to be stirred or shaken again prior to serving.
If you want it to be a bit sweeter, add 1 or 2 teaspoons of honey or your favorite sweetener.
This salad dressing recipe also works wonderfully with just about any kind of vinegar — red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sherry vinegar, etc.