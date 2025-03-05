Potato Roses
Potato Roses Recipe from The Kitchn
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30-35 minutes
Serving size: 6 roses
Ingredients
- 1 pound small Yukon gold potatoes
- 2 cloves garlic
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for coating the muffin tin
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
- Peel 1 pound Yukon gold potatoes. Using a very sharp knife or mandoline, cut the potatoes crosswise into very thin, 1/8-inch-thick slices. Place in a large bowl and add enough very cold water to cover. Let the potatoes soak for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 400ºF. Coat 6 wells of a standard muffin tin with unsalted butter. Finely grate 2 garlic cloves. Melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a small skillet over medium heat. (Alternatively, melt the butter in a small bowl in the microwave, about 30 seconds on high power.) Turn off the heat. Add the garlic, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper and stir to combine.
- When the potatoes are done soaking, drain, pat them dry with a towel, and return to the bowl. The slices will feel firmer and less malleable.
- Transfer the butter mixture onto the potatoes. Working quickly with your hands, separate the potato slices and rub with butter mixture. Depending on how cold the potatoes are, the butter may solidify; just rub the butter into the potato slices and it will melt as it bakes.
- Build the potato roses, arranging the potato slices in one muffin well at a time: Working from the outside in and starting with the larger slices, press 5 slices against the sides of the well, shingling and bending them as needed. Repeat arranging and overlapping 5 more slices inside the first layer. Shingle 3 slices on a cutting board and roll them up together into a tight coil, then place in the center of the well. Repeat shingling and rolling 3 more slices, and place in the center of the well. Depending on what the rose looks like at this point, you may need to twist one or two more slices and place them in the center of the rose.
- Repeat until you have 6 roses.
- Bake until the edges of the potato roses are golden-brown and crispy, and the centers are tender, 30 to 35 minutes. While the pan is still warm, run a small offset spatula around each rose to loosen and remove from the pan. Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days.