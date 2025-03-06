No-Bake Cookies
No-Bake Cookie Recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 24 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into tablespoon pieces
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 cups quick oats
Directions
- Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
- Place the butter, granulated sugar, milk, and cocoa powder in a medium saucepan. Over medium heat, bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once the mixture is at a rolling boil, boiling around the edges and in the middle, boil for one minute.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the peanut butter, vanilla, and salt. Stir until peanut butter is melted and smooth. Stir in the oats.
- Drop spoonfuls of the mixture (about 2 tablespoons per cookie) onto the prepared baking sheets, and let sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened, about 20 to 30 minutes.