No-Bake Cookies

No-Bake Cookie Recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 24 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into tablespoon pieces
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 cups quick oats
Directions

  1. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
  2. Place the butter, granulated sugar, milk, and cocoa powder in a medium saucepan. Over medium heat, bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once the mixture is at a rolling boil, boiling around the edges and in the middle, boil for one minute.
  3. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the peanut butter, vanilla, and salt. Stir until peanut butter is melted and smooth. Stir in the oats.
  4. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture (about 2 tablespoons per cookie) onto the prepared baking sheets, and let sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened, about 20 to 30 minutes.
