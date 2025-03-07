Homemade Pasta

Directions

Place the flour on a clean work surface and make a nest. Add the eggs, olive oil, and salt to the center and use a fork to gently break up the eggs, keeping the flour walls intact as best as you can. Use your hands to gently bring the flour inward to incorporate. Continue working the dough with your hands to bring it together into a shaggy ball. Knead the dough for 8 to 10 minutes. At the beginning, the dough should feel pretty dry, but stick with it! It might not feel like it’s going to come together, but after 8-10 minutes of kneading, it should become cohesive and smooth. If the dough still seems too dry, sprinkle your fingers with a tiny bit of water to incorporate. If it’s too sticky, dust more flour onto your work surface. Shape the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Dust 2 large baking sheets with flour and set aside. Slice the dough into four pieces. Gently flatten one into an oval disk. Run the dough through a pasta maker three times on level 1 (the widest setting) or use a rolling pin. Set the dough piece onto a countertop or work surface. Fold both short ends in to meet in the center, then fold the dough in half to form a rectangle (see photo above). Run the dough through the pasta roller three times on level 2, three times on level 3, and one time each on levels 4, 5, and 6. Lay half of the pasta sheet onto the floured baking sheet and sprinkle with flour before folding the other half on top. Sprinkle more flour on top of the second half. Every side should be floured so that your final pasta noodles won’t stick together. Repeat with remaining dough. Run the pasta sheets through the Pasta Cutter Attachment or use a knife to cut the pasta into strips. Repeat with remaining dough. Cook the pasta in a pot of salted boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes.

Note: Fresh pasta can be store in the fridge in plastic wrap up to 2 days.