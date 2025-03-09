Japanese Fruit Sandwiches

Directions

Prepare the fruit. Rinse and dry all of the fruit. Slice both ends off of the kiwi and peel off the skin. Create small divots around the kiwi, creating a flower shape. Repeat with the remaining kiwis. Use a knife, remove the core of each strawberry. Peel the mandarin and remove all of the stringy pith. Prepare the stabilized whipped cream. In a small microwave-safe bowl, add the cold water and sprinkle the gelatin over the water. Let the gelatin hydrate for 5 minutes. Microwave the gelatin until it dissolves and becomes liquid but not hot, about 8 seconds. If it is not completely melted, microwave in 3-second intervals until it is completely dissolved. Stir in one tablespoon of heavy whipping cream. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, add the remaining cold heavy whipping cream, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla extract (or rum). Beat the mixture with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. While beating continuously, pour in the gelatin mixture in a thin stream. Continue to beat the cream until stiff peaks form. Be sure not to overwhip. The whipped cream should be very smooth and not grainy. Assemble the Japanese fruit sandwich. Place one slice of Japanese milk bread on a large piece of plastic wrap. Place a thin layer of whipped cream. Before placing the fruit, remember it is important to remember where the sandwich will be sliced for the prettiest presentation. For the strawberry Japanese fruit sandwich, place three to four strawberries diagonally. Fill the remaining spaces with one or two strawberries. For the Mandarin Japanese fruit sandwich, divide the orange in half. Place the orange halves along the diagonal with the center lining up with the diagonal line. Fill the remaining spaces with the remaining oranges. After the fruit is lined up, cover and fill the space around the fruit with a generous spread of whipped cream. Top with a second slice of Japanese milk bread and spread the whipped cream around the edges of the sandwich to fully cover the fruit. Wrap the milk bread tightly with plastic wrap. Twist the ends if necessary to get a compact seal. Use a piece of tape or a marker to mark the plastic wrap where the diagonal cut should be. Refrigerate the sandwiches for at least two hours or overnight for the fruit and cream to settle. Remove the sandwiches from the refrigerator and peel the plastic wrap. With a clean knife, diagonally slice the sandwich as marked. Keep the sandwich together. Reveal the beautiful fruit pattern of each sandwich and adorn it with mint leaves if desired. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Note: Wipe the knife clean and slice off the crusts, wiping the knife clean after each cut.

(For the mixed fruit Japanese fruit sandwich, line up a strawberry, a 3-segment orange, kiwi, a 3-segment orange, and a strawberry along the diagonal line. Fill the remaining spaces with leftover fruit.)