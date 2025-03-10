Antipasto Skewers
Antipasto Skewer Recipe from The Pioneer Woman
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 12 ciliegine mozzarella balls, drained
- 1 roasted red pepper (from a jar)
- 12 pitted kalamata olives
- 24 slices salami (about 5 oz.)
- 24 large fresh basil leaves (about 1/4 c.)
- 12 bite-size pieces marinated artichoke hearts (from a jar)
- 12 cherry tomatoes
- 12 pepperoncini
- Balsamic glaze, for drizzling
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, and salt. Add the mozzarella balls to the dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or up to 12 hours. Slice the roasted red pepper into 12 (1-by-1-inch) squares.
- Thread the ingredients onto 12 (6-inch) wooden skewers in the following order: roasted red pepper (folded in half), olive, salami slice (folded into quarters), basil leaf, marinated mozzarella ball, artichoke heart, tomato, basil leaf, salami slice (folded into quarters), and pepperoncini. Place the skewers on a platter and drizzle with the balsamic glaze just before serving.