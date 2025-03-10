Did You Know Snakes…

This is a close-up photo of a ring-necked snake, also known as a ringneck snake. They are olive, brown, gray or black in color with a bright ring around the neck. They have a defensive posture of curling up their tails, exposing their bright red-orange posterior. They are a harmless species. They are small, this particular snake was only about 10 inches long when not coiled.

Fun Facts about Snakes

Photo by Getty Images

Ophidiophobia is the fear of snakes, and many people have this fear. A lot of people are afraid of snakes because they don’t know much about them. Here are a few interesting things about snakes and maybe it will help you get to know them a little better. For more information about these slithering creatures, check out The Nature Conservancy.