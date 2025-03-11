Blackberry-Lime Porch Punch
Blackberry-Lime Porch Punch Recipe from Southern Living
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 12 servings
Ingredients
- 3 cups fresh blackberries
- 4 cups chilled sweet tea
- 2 cups cold water
- 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 5 limes)
- 4 (12-oz.) cans chilled nonalcoholic ginger beer
- 1 (16-oz.) bag frozen blackberries
- Ice
- Lime slices
- Mint sprigs
Directions
- Place fresh blackberries in a large bowl; mash with a potato masher until fully broken. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a measuring cup or bowl, pressing pulp to release juice. Discard solids.
- Pour blackberry juice into a large (4- to 6-qt.) punch bowl. Stir in sweet tea, water, and lime juice until well combined. Gently stir in ginger beer and frozen blackberries until just combined. Serve over ice. Garnish with lime slices and mint sprigs.