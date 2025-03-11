Blackberry-Lime Porch Punch

Photo by Getty Images

Blackberry-Lime Porch Punch Recipe from Southern Living

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 12 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh blackberries
  • 4 cups chilled sweet tea
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 5 limes)
  • 4 (12-oz.) cans chilled nonalcoholic ginger beer
  • 1 (16-oz.) bag frozen blackberries
  • Ice
  • Lime slices
  • Mint sprigs
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Place fresh blackberries in a large bowl; mash with a potato masher until fully broken. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a measuring cup or bowl, pressing pulp to release juice. Discard solids.
  2. Pour blackberry juice into a large (4- to 6-qt.) punch bowl. Stir in sweet tea, water, and lime juice until well combined. Gently stir in ginger beer and frozen blackberries until just combined. Serve over ice. Garnish with lime slices and mint sprigs.
Photo by Getty Images
