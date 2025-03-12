Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe from Barefeet in the Kitchen

Prep time: 5 minutes

Chilling time: 4 hours

Serving size: 48 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3½ cups powdered sugar
Directions

  1. Combine the peanut butter, butter, and vanilla in a medium-size saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir to combine, it should come together very quickly and be smooth and creamy. Remove the pan from the heat and slowly add the powdered sugar a cup or so at a time. Stir to combine thoroughly.
  2. Grease an 8-9″ pan with butter or line with parchment. Transfer the fudge mixture to the pan and press into the pan. Chill for at least 4 hours before cutting. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
