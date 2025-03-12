Peanut Butter Fudge
Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe from Barefeet in the Kitchen
Prep time: 5 minutes
Chilling time: 4 hours
Serving size: 48 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3½ cups powdered sugar
Directions
- Combine the peanut butter, butter, and vanilla in a medium-size saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir to combine, it should come together very quickly and be smooth and creamy. Remove the pan from the heat and slowly add the powdered sugar a cup or so at a time. Stir to combine thoroughly.
- Grease an 8-9″ pan with butter or line with parchment. Transfer the fudge mixture to the pan and press into the pan. Chill for at least 4 hours before cutting. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.