Cinnamon Moneky Bread
Cinnamon Monkey Bread Recipe from Live Craft Eat
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 cans refrigerated biscuits
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
Directions
- Open biscuits and cut individual biscuits into quarters. combine the sugar and the cinnamon in a bowl and roll each of the biscuit pieces in the cinnamon sugar mixture until well coated. place in a well-greased bundt pan.
- In a saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. remove from heat and pour over biscuits.
- Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes.