Cinnamon Monkey Bread

Cinnamon Monkey Bread

Cinnamon Moneky Bread

Photo by Getty Images

Cinnamon Monkey Bread Recipe from Live Craft Eat

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 cans refrigerated biscuits
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Open biscuits and cut individual biscuits into quarters. combine the sugar and the cinnamon in a bowl and roll each of the biscuit pieces in the cinnamon sugar mixture until well coated. place in a well-greased bundt pan.
  2. In a saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. remove from heat and pour over biscuits.
  3. Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes.
Powered By SoCast