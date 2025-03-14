Green Goddess Salad Dressing
Green Goddess Salad Dressing Recipe from The Pioneer Woman
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: N/A
Serving size: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups baby spinach (about 2 ounces)
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 5 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese (about 1 ounce)
- 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 avocado
- 1 shallot, quartered
Directions
- In a blender, combine the spinach, basil, parsley, lemon juice, oil, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, garlic, avocado, and shallot.
- Blend until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.