Photo by Getty Images

Green Goddess Salad Dressing Recipe from The Pioneer Woman

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: N/A

Serving size: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups baby spinach (about 2 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 5 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese (about 1 ounce)
  • 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 tsp. ground black pepper 
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 shallot, quartered
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. In a blender, combine the spinach, basil, parsley, lemon juice, oil, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, garlic, avocado, and shallot.
  2. Blend until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.  
