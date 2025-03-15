Lobster Thermidor
Lobster Thermidor Recipe from The Suburban Soapbox
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 1 1/2 to 1 3/4-pound cooked Maine lobsters
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons cognac or brandy
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon salt, plus 1/8 teaspoon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus 2 tablespoons
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard powder
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon leaves
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley, plus additional for garnish
- 1/4 cup shredded gruyere cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375˚ F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside.
- Cut the lobsters in half lengthwise with a sharp knife and remove the tail meat.
- Twist off the claws from the body and gently crack with the back of a heavy knife to remove the meat. Gently pull the front legs from the shell and discard.
- Chop the tail meat and claw meat into bite sized pieces and set aside.
- Place the halved lobster shells on the baking sheet and set aside.
- Melt the butter in a deep skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the flour and whisk to combine.
- Cook the flour mixture, stirring constantly to make a light roux, approximately 2 minutes.
- Add the cognac and cook for 10 seconds, stirring constantly.
- Slowly add the milk, stirring constantly to combine. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, approximately 2 to 3 minutes.
- Slowly add the cream, stirring constantly, until thoroughly combined. Continue cooking while stirring over medium heat for 1 minute. (The mixture will be very thick.) Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan cheese, mustard, tarragon, and parsley. Fold in the lobster meat.
- Divide the mixture among the lobster shells and place stuffed side up on a clean baking sheet.
- Sprinkle the top of each lobster with the gruyere and broil until the top is golden brown, 5 minutes.
- Place 1 lobster half on each plate, garnish with additional parsley, and serve immediately.