Strawberry Rose Tarts with Custard Cream
Strawberry Tart Recipe from Joyful Home Cooking
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
For the Tart Crust
- 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup icing sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter – very cold
- 1 egg – at room temperature
For the Vanilla Pastry Cream
- 3 Egg Yolks
- 2 1/2 tbsp caster sugar
- 1/4 cup Cornstarch
- 1 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla paste
For the Garnish – Strawberries
Directions
Tart crust:
- Mix flour, icing sugar, and salt in a food processor. Add cold, cubed butter and pulse until fine crumbs form.
- Add egg and pulse until dough forms. Shape into a ball, roll out between baking paper to 4 mm thick, and chill for at least an hour.
- Prep tart mold by greasing outer sides with butter. Remove dough from the fridge. Use a cookie cutter to create 6 discs.
- Line discs into the greased mold. Freeze mold for 1hr.
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Bake for 20-30 minutes until golden. Cool completely.
Vanilla Pastry Cream:
- Whisk egg yolks and sugar in a bowl, then add cornstarch.
- Heat milk and vanilla until simmering. Pour over yolk mixture while whisking, then return to pot.
- Cook on low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened. Boil for 30 seconds, then remove from heat.
- Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and chill for about 2 hours.
Assembling the Tart
- Wash, hull, and halve the strawberries.
- Spread pastry cream over the cooled tart crust.
- Slice the strawberries paper-thin.
- Transfer the slices to the tart, arranging them around the outside edge. Repeat, overlapping in a spiral pattern until the tart is covered.