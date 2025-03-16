Strawberry Rose Tarts with Custard Cream

Strawberry Rose Tarts with Custard Cream

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

For the Tart Crust

  • 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup icing sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter – very cold
  • 1 egg – at room temperature

For the Vanilla Pastry Cream

  • 3 Egg Yolks
  • 2 1/2 tbsp caster sugar
  • 1/4 cup Cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla paste

For the Garnish – Strawberries

Directions

Tart crust:

  1. Mix flour, icing sugar, and salt in a food processor. Add cold, cubed butter and pulse until fine crumbs form.
  2. Add egg and pulse until dough forms. Shape into a ball, roll out between baking paper to 4 mm thick, and chill for at least an hour.
  3. Prep tart mold by greasing outer sides with butter. Remove dough from the fridge. Use a cookie cutter to create 6 discs.
  4. Line discs into the greased mold. Freeze mold for 1hr.
  5. Preheat oven to 160°C. Bake for 20-30 minutes until golden. Cool completely.

Vanilla Pastry Cream:

  1. Whisk egg yolks and sugar in a bowl, then add cornstarch.
  2. Heat milk and vanilla until simmering. Pour over yolk mixture while whisking, then return to pot.
  3. Cook on low heat, whisking constantly, until thickened. Boil for 30 seconds, then remove from heat.
  4. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and chill for about 2 hours.

Assembling the Tart

  1. Wash, hull, and halve the strawberries.
  2. Spread pastry cream over the cooled tart crust.
  3. Slice the strawberries paper-thin.
  4. Transfer the slices to the tart, arranging them around the outside edge. Repeat, overlapping in a spiral pattern until the tart is covered.
