Corned Beef and Cabbage
Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe from Spend with Pennies
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 8 hours
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
You will need a slow cooker.
- 3 to 4 pounds corned beef brisket uncooked, with spice packet
- 1 onion
- 3 cloves garlic sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 ½ to 3 cups water
- 2 pounds potatoes peeled* & quartered
- 2 large carrots chopped
- 1 small head green cabbage cut into wedges
Directions
- Chop onion into large chunks and place in the bottom of a 6 qt slow cooker. Top with corned beef and seasoning packet.
- Pour water into slow cooker until it just about covers the corned beef. Add garlic and bay leaves.
- Cook on low 8-10 hours.
- After the initial 3 hours, add potatoes and carrots to the slow cooker.
- Two hours before serving, add cabbage wedges to the slow cooker.
- Remove corned beef from slow cooker and let rest 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with potatoes, carrots and cabbage.