Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Photo by Getty Images

Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe from Spend with Pennies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 8 hours

Serving size: 6 servings

Ingredients

You will need a slow cooker.

  • 3 to 4 pounds corned beef brisket uncooked, with spice packet
  • 1 onion
  • 3 cloves garlic sliced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 ½ to 3 cups water
  • 2 pounds potatoes peeled* & quartered
  • 2 large carrots chopped
  • 1 small head green cabbage cut into wedges
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Chop onion into large chunks and place in the bottom of a 6 qt slow cooker. Top with corned beef and seasoning packet.
  2. Pour water into slow cooker until it just about covers the corned beef. Add garlic and bay leaves.
  3. Cook on low 8-10 hours.
  4. After the initial 3 hours, add potatoes and carrots to the slow cooker.
  5. Two hours before serving, add cabbage wedges to the slow cooker.
  6. Remove corned beef from slow cooker and let rest 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with potatoes, carrots and cabbage.
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast